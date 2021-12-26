Left Menu

The Marvelettes singer Wanda Young dies at 78

Singer Wanda Young, one of the few remaining members from the Motown doo-wop girl group, The Marvelettes, has died at age 78.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:45 IST
The Marvelettes singer Wanda Young dies at 78
Wanda Young (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Wanda Young, one of the few remaining members from the Motown doo-wop girl group, The Marvelettes, has died at age 78. According to TMZ, her daughter Meta Ventress confirmed to a news outlet on Saturday that Young died on December 15 from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

She had replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown head Berry Gordy signed the band in 1961. A month later, The Marvelettes' 'Please Mr Postman' became the first song on the young label to reach the top of the charts. The group followed the hit with popular songs like 'My Baby Must Be A Magician' and 'Don't Mess With Bill', which both featured Young providing lead vocals.

Young left the Marvelettes in 1969 and tried her hand at a solo career with varying success through the early '70s. Eventually, she left music altogether and lived a relatively private life. The frequent collaborator of Smokey Robinson is survived by three children; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; four sisters and four brothers, as per TMZ. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

