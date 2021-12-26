Karan Johar shares cute video of him auditioning his four-year-old son Yash

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday treated fans to an adorable video of him auditioning his four-year-old son Yash Johar. KJo who has been known for launching many star kids in Bollywood took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of him testing Yash's acting skills.

In the video, Yash could be seen showing several expressions on cue from his director father. Alongside the cute video, Karan wrote, "An audition morning!"

Karan has launched many star kids in the showbiz like, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor among others. He has also been criticized for promoting 'nepotism' in Bollywood. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently directing the much-anticipated movie titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

He has also bankrolled several upcoming projects under his banner Dharma Productions-- like 'Liger', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Brahmastra', 'Yodha' and more. (ANI)

