Left Menu

Karan Johar shares cute video of him auditioning his four-year-old son Yash

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday treated fans to an adorable video of him auditioning his four-year-old son Yash Johar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 20:29 IST
Karan Johar shares cute video of him auditioning his four-year-old son Yash
Karan Johar with son Yash Johar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday treated fans to an adorable video of him auditioning his four-year-old son Yash Johar. KJo who has been known for launching many star kids in Bollywood took to his Instagram stories and shared a video of him testing Yash's acting skills.

In the video, Yash could be seen showing several expressions on cue from his director father. Alongside the cute video, Karan wrote, "An audition morning!"

Karan has launched many star kids in the showbiz like, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor among others. He has also been criticized for promoting 'nepotism' in Bollywood. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is currently directing the much-anticipated movie titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

He has also bankrolled several upcoming projects under his banner Dharma Productions-- like 'Liger', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', 'Brahmastra', 'Yodha' and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021