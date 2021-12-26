Left Menu

British man arrested at Windsor Castle detained under Mental Health Act

A man armed with a crossbow who was arrested after attempting to break into Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth was celebrating Christmas is being held under the Mental Health Act, London's police said on Sunday. The police said the 19-year-old from Southampton in southern England was stopped within moments of him entering the grounds of the castle on Christmas morning and did not break into any buildings.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 23:18 IST
British man arrested at Windsor Castle detained under Mental Health Act

A man armed with a crossbow who was arrested after attempting to break into Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth was celebrating Christmas is being held under the Mental Health Act, London's police said on Sunday.

The police said the 19-year-old from Southampton in southern England was stopped within moments of him entering the grounds of the castle on Christmas morning and did not break into any buildings. "The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment - he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals," the police said. "Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered."

Queen Elizabeth, who has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic at Windsor Castle, is spending Christmas there with her son, Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, and other close family. The arrested teenager used a rope ladder to scale a metal fence, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Security breaches at royal residences are rare. The most serious one in the queen's reign happened in 1982, when an intruder climbed a wall to enter Buckingham Palace, her London home, and wandered into a room where she was in bed. The queen made no public appearance on Saturday. In a pre-recorded Christmas message to the nation, she spoke of the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April aged 99. The couple were married for 73 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
2
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on; France reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 infections for first time and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, bu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021