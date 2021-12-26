LA production for 'Hamilton' halted after breakthrough COVID cases

Left Menu

The Los Angeles tour production of 'Hamilton' now playing at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood had to shut down its performances on Friday and through the Christmas weekend because of breakthrough Covid-19 cases among the cast.

Hamilton poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The Los Angeles tour production of 'Hamilton' now playing at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood had to shut down its performances on Friday and through the Christmas weekend because of breakthrough Covid-19 cases among the cast. According to Deadline, the news impacted Friday's Christmas Eve show, where the audience had already been seated for a 2 pm performance before the postponement was announced. Sunday's scheduled 1 p.m. and 6:30 pm performances were also postponed.

A statement on the Pantages' Instagram account read, "As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, we have been advised that there are COVID-19 breakthrough cases backstage. The health and safety of our cast, crew, and audience are our top priority." It added that all ticketholders would be automatically refunded and would receive an email from Broadway in Hollywood, the organizers of the Tony-winning Broadway musical's L.A. tour.

This stoppage mirrors what many Broadway productions are currently dealing with amid the current Omicron surge from postponements, cancellations to even outright shutdowns. The disruptions coincidentally include the Broadway production of 'Hamilton', which had to postpone shows earlier this week. As per Deadline, on Friday, the Hugh Jackman-Sutton Foster musical' The Music Man' cancelled its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day performances after Foster tested positive on Thursday. The show had just begun previews on Monday at the Winter Garden Theater. (ANI)

