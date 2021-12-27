Salman Khan teases film with Shah Rukh, says 'Tiger 3' eyeing for December 2022 release

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday said there is a possibility that he and his close friend superstar Shah Rukh Khan might come together for a film, after the duo will be seen making extended appearances in their upcoming movies, ''Tiger 3'' and ''Pathan'', respectively.

Yash Raj Films' ''Tiger 3'' is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

YRF is also backing Shah Rukh-led actioner ''Pathan'', which will feature Salman in an extended cameo.

There were reports that the films will be a part of YRF's 'spy universe', which will ultimately bring its heroes for a movie together.

During a media interaction outside his Panvel farmhouse, where he is celebrating his 56th birthday, Salman said ''Tiger 3'' would release by December 2022 and teased the possibility of him and Shah Rukh teaming up for another project.

''We are coming together in 'Tiger' and 'Pathan'. 'Tiger 3' should be released by December 2022, before that 'Pathan' will release. Then maybe both of us will come together,'' the actor told reporters.

''Tiger 3'' is helmed by Maneesh Sharma of ''Fan'' and ''Band Baaja Baaraat'' fame, while ''Pathan'' is directed by ''War'' helmer Siddharth Anand.

''Pathan'' marks Shah Rukh's first film after 2018 romantic-drama ''Zero'', in which Salman also had a cameo.

During the media interaction, Salman confirmed he will be filming for his recently announced ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'' sequel after he finishes two of his projects, ''Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'' and the second installment of the hit comedy ''No Entry''.

The actor said the follow-up of ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'', being written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the story for the 2015 original, will be titled ''Pavanputra Bhaijaan''.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'' featured Salman as a man, who embarks on a journey to take a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl, (Harshaali Malhotra) separated in India from her parents, back to her hometown in the neighbouring country.

Salman said as of now he does not have any plans to work with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, son of Prasad, but is looking forward to the sequel ''Bajrangi...'', which was a much-loved comedy drama.

''No, there is nothing like that (a film with Rajamouli). If it happens it will be great as he is an extremely good director. But I am definitely working with his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. He had written the script of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and he is now writing its sequel too, and has named it 'Pavanputra Bhaijaan'. ''As soon as he completes it, and I complete shooting two films... (we will begin). Once 'Tiger 3' is over, then perhaps 'No Entry' sequel might begin, then 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Once these are done, I will begin the film,'' he added.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, ''No Entry'' was a hit comedy which featured an ensemble cast of Salman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitley with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo.

Salman said he will spend a few days at this farmhouse with his close friends and family -- all of whom are together after conducting due COVID-19 tests -- and will then resume work on ''Tiger 3''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)