Post recovering from snake bite, Salman Khan hosts star-studded birthday bash

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recovered quickly from a non-venomous snake bite on Sunday, hosted his birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse as he turned 56 years old.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:20 IST
Salman Khan. Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recovered quickly from a non-venomous snake bite on Sunday, hosted his birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse as he turned 56 years old. The birthday bash was attended by several celebrities including Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor Bobby Deol, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, TV anchor Rajat Sharma, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi and actor Maniesh Paul.

Several videos are also surfacing on the internet in which the birthday star can be seen cutting his birthday cake along with holding his two-year-old niece Ayat in his arms, with whom he shares his birthday. Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Saturday night. He was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

