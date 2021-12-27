Left Menu

Mahesh Bhatt-created series 'Ranjish Hi Sahi’ to premiere on Voot Select

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 11:51 IST
Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios have joined hands for their first-ever digital venture ''Ranjish Hi Sahi'', set to premiere on Voot Select, the makers announced on Monday.

The series is created by Mahesh Bhatt and stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri in lead roles.

The show is reportedly based on Mahesh Bhatt and actor Parveen Babi's love story.

''Set against the backdrop of the golden era of 70’s Bollywood with great music, the series revolves around the lives of struggling film director Shankar (Tahir), diva Aamna (Amala Paul) and Shankar’s wife Anju (Amrita).

''A complicated triangle where the fledgling maverick film director finds a soulmate in the yesteryear A-list Bollywood actress, leaving his wife stunned and him torn between two worlds,'' a note from the makers read.

The series is written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

Mahesh Bhatt has previously showcased his relationship with Babi in films like the acclaimed 1982 drama ''Arth'', which featured Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Smita Patil, and his 2006 production ''Woh Lamhe...'', headlined by Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

