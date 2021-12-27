Left Menu

Emmy-winning 'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallee passes away

Jean-Marc Vallee, the director of films including 'Dallas Buyers Club' and TV projects such as 'Big Little Lies', died at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada.

ANI | Quebec City | Updated: 27-12-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 13:59 IST
Jean-Marc Vallee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Jean-Marc Vallee, the director of films including 'Dallas Buyers Club' and TV projects such as 'Big Little Lies', died at his cabin outside Quebec City, Canada. As per Variety, the cause of death was not immediately known. He was 58 when he breathed his last.

His producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement, "Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on." Vallee earned an Oscar nomination for best editing for 2013's 'Dallas Buyers Club', which won Oscars for Jared Leto and Matthew McConaughey.

The next year, he directed 'Wild', starring Reese Witherspoon and based on the bestselling memoir about a former heroin addict who hikes the Pacific Crest Trail to help find herself. He continued to work with Witherspoon on the HBO series 'Big Little Lies', for which he won the Emmy for directing a limited series, movie or special. Adapted from the bestselling Liane Moriarty novel, the limited series also starred Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, and it drew acclaim for its lushly photographed look at the lives of wealthy coastal families who must confront a sudden death in their midst.

Vallee's next HBO project was another suspenseful mini-series based on a popular book, 'Sharp Objects'. Born in Montreal, Vallee studied film at the Universite du Quebec. After making music videos and short films, he made his first feature 'Black List'.

After making 2005's acclaimed Quebec film 'C.R.A.Z.Y.', based on the life of a close friend, he directed 'The Young Victoria', which garnered three Academy Award nominations. His other films included 'Cafe de Flore', 'Los Locos', 'Loser Love' and 'Demolition'. Vallee was set to direct another series for HBO, 'Gorilla and the Bird', based on a memoir by Zack McDermott about a public defender who suffers a sudden psychotic break.

He is survived by two children and three siblings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

