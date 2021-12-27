Left Menu

MP govt raises Tansen and Kalidas awards' money from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 27-12-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 16:49 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a hike in the money given for the National Tansen and Kalidas Awards from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from next year, an official said on Monday.

The state public relations department official said Chouhan announced the hike while addressing the 97th Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior on Sunday night in the presence of Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On the occasion, noted sitar maestro Pandit Kartik Kumar (Mumbai) and renowned ghatam (percussionist) player and Padmabhushan Pandit Vikku Vinayakram were given National Kalidas award for 2013 and 2014 respectively, he said.

MP culture minister Usha Thakur also presented Rs 2 lakh cash, a citation and a shawl to the two eminent artistes as part of the award.

Chouhan said the Centenary Tansen Samaroh in 2024 will be organised with full decorum and fanfare, adding that his government would also hold the Baiju Bawra Samaroh.

He directed the culture minister to prepare a plan along with the date to organise the festival dedicated to Baiju Bawra, a legendary 16th century vocalist in the court of Gwalior king Raja Mansingh.

