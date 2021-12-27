COVID: Tamil star Vadivelu to be discharged soon

Popular Tamil comedian Vadivelu is recovering well and he is likely to be discharged soon, a hospital treating him here for coronavirus said on Monday. The star entertainer, who was admitted on December 23 after he tested positive for the virus, 'is recovering well with treatment' and he is stable, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a statement. The actor is likely to be discharged soon, the hospital's medical director, Dr. Suhas Prabhakar said. The pooja for Vadivelu starrer 'Naai Sekar Returns' was held recently.

