Left Menu

COVID: Tamil star Vadivelu to be discharged soon

Popular Tamil comedian Vadivelu is recovering well and he is likely to be discharged soon, a hospital treating him here for coronavirus said on Monday. The actor is likely to be discharged soon, the hospitals medical director, Dr Suhas Prabhakar said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 16:50 IST
COVID: Tamil star Vadivelu to be discharged soon
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Popular Tamil comedian Vadivelu is recovering well and he is likely to be discharged soon, a hospital treating him here for coronavirus said on Monday. The star entertainer, who was admitted on December 23 after he tested positive for the virus, 'is recovering well with treatment' and he is stable, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a statement. The actor is likely to be discharged soon, the hospital's medical director, Dr. Suhas Prabhakar said. The pooja for Vadivelu starrer 'Naai Sekar Returns' was held recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021