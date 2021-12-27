Left Menu

Sudheer Babu's next film goes on floors

The filming of Sudheer Babu's new film has started.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-12-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 17:21 IST
Sudheer Babu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Harshavardhan has come on board to helm the yet-to-be-titled project. The film was launched a few days ago, and the team began regular shoot in Hyderabad today.

Touted as an action entertainer, the upcoming film will feature Sudheer Babu alongside other noted stars. The complete details about the rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon by the makers. Several images from the shoot have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the images, one can see Sudheer Babu sporting a moustache with garland around his neck.

Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will jointly produce it under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

