MP: Muslim man held for forcing Hindu live-in partner to convert to Islam

PTI | Ashoknagar | Updated: 27-12-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 17:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old Muslim man was arrested in Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh after his Hindu live-in partner complained that he was forcing her to convert to Islam for the sake of marriage, police said on Monday.

As per the complaint lodged on Sunday evening, the 30-year-old woman has said Javeed Khan was in a relationship with her after claiming to be Rakesh Kushwaha, a Hindu, for the past five years, an official said.

''The woman has said she met Khan after separating from her husband. She had three children at the time and delivered a fourth after the two stayed together in their Yadav Colony home. When the woman asked him to marry her, he told her to convert to Islam,'' Women Police Station Inspector Anita Bhilala said.

Khan was arrested on Sunday night under IPC and MP Freedom of Religion Act 2021 provisions, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

