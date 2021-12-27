US Domestic News Roundup: For third day, COVID-19 crimps Americans' holiday travels; FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

For third day, COVID-19 crimps Americans' holiday travels

U.S. airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights on Sunday as COVID-19 thinned out the number of available crews, while several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on board, upending the plans of thousands of Christmas travelers. Commercial airlines had canceled 1,318 flights within, into or out of the United States by mid-afternoon, according to a tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson

Here are five facts about American biologist, naturalist and environmentalist E.O. Wilson, hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, who died on Sunday at age 92 : * A young Wilson lost most of his vision in his right eye when it was cut by a fish's fin. He said the injury led him to concentrate on ants and other insects because he could examine them up close with his good eye, given that he had trouble spotting larger animals in open areas.

U.S. Rep Jayapal asks Biden to continue focus on 'Build Back Better', urges executive action

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, a leading liberal House Democrat, has asked President Joe Biden to continue focusing on his social spending legislation and urged him to use executive action despite Senator Joe Manchin's public rejection of the plan. In an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Sunday, Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC), wrote that the CPC will soon release a plan for some actions like lowering costs, protecting the health of families, and tackling climate action.

On Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon' - and says he agrees

A vulgar anti-Biden slogan made for an awkward moment on Friday during President Joe Biden's phone calls with children tracking Santa's flight when a father said, "Let's Go Brandon." The refrain, a sanitized version of "Fuck Joe Biden," has been an internet sensation since a television journalist told race car driver Brandon Brown that a NASCAR crowd shouting the vulgarity was actually saying, "Let's go Brandon."

E.O. Wilson, naturalist dubbed a modern-day Darwin, dies at 92

E.O. Wilson, an American naturalist dubbed the modern day Darwin whose interest in ants led him to conclusions about human nature being directed by genetics rather than culture, died on Sunday at the age of 92, his foundation said. Alongside British naturalist David Attenborough, Wilson was considered one of the world's leading authorities on natural history and conservation.

