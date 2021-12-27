Mahesh Babu shares a glimpse of his productive Monday in Dubai

Left Menu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to work with director Trivikaram Srinivas for a new film.

Mahesh Babu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to work with director Trivikaram Srinivas for a new film. On Monday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a picture from his meeting with Srinivas, producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara, and music composer Thaman Shivakumar Ghantasala.

"Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai," he captioned the image. For the unversed, Mahesh Babu is currently in Dubai to celbrate New Year with his family there. Srinivas, Shivakumar and Suryadevara went all the way to Dubai to meet Mahesh Babu and discuss about the film.

The movie will go on floors after completion of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

