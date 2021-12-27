Left Menu

Sanjay Mishra's film 'Turtle' to be out on December 31

Mark your calendar as versatile actor Sanjay Mishra is coming up with another gripping film titled 'Turtle'.

Poster of Sanjay Mishra's film Turtle (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mark your calendar as versatile actor Sanjay Mishra is coming up with another gripping film titled 'Turtle'. Inspired by the real story of Mr Ramkaran Choudhary (Bagod) from Village Dehlod, Rajasthan, the film will be out on ZEE5 on December 31.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Sanjay Mishra wrote, "Sambhal jaao chaman walo ke din bhaar ke. We should think about this seriously. #WaterCrisis #mondaythoughtsWatch #Turtle on 31st Dec only on @zee5." 'Turtle', which received the National Film Award for Best Rajasthani Film at 66th National Film Awards, features Sanjay Mishra as the central character of the story and highlights the issue of water crisis. (ANI)

