Rapper Diddy gets buyer for mansion where Kim Porter died

American rapper and songwriter Diddy would be getting rid of some bad memories as he is selling the mansion where his late soulmate Kim Porter had died. According to TMZ, Diddy, who also owns properties in L.A. and Miami, had put the Toluca Lake mansion up for sale back in October, listing it for USD 7 million, and now there's a buyer. The deal is pending and will likely close this week, but the sale is not final.

The sprawling estate is 9,655 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. It's also got all the bells and whistles, including a family-sized pool and spa, plus a sports court. The gated property sits on a half-acre on one of the most famous streets in the San Fernando Valley, and the celeb neighbours include Steve Carell, Billy Ray Cyrus, Viola Davis and Sia.

As fans might know Kim, a model and actor, dated Diddy off and on for 13 years and they had 3 kids together, including 2 daughters and a son. As per TMZ Kim was found dead in the home back in November 2018 at the age of 47, after losing her battle with pneumonia. (ANI)

