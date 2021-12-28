Entertainment News Roundup: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes first pandemic-era movie to smash $1 billion milestone globally; 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes first pandemic-era movie to smash $1 billion milestone globally

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony's comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively.

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, a Canadian best known for directing the Oscar-nominated film "Dallas Buyers Club" and Emmy-winning HBO series "Big Little Lies," died suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City. He was 58. Vallée's demise was reported on Sunday by entertainment website Deadline and confirmed on Twitter by his representative Bumble Ward.

'Harry Potter' cast recalls first kisses, horrible haircuts in reunion special

Daniel Radcliffe remembers the embarrassing haircuts, Emma Watson found meeting up with her "Harry Potter" cast mates "an unexpected joy," and director Christopher Columbus recalls the sets for the movies as "the greatest playground in the world." Many of the cast of the "Harry Potter" film franchise reunited for a 20th anniversary TV special, called "Return to Hogwarts," to be broadcast on Jan. 1 on HBO Max.

