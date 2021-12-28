Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman remember Jean-Marc Vallee

Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern have paid rich tributes to filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee, who died over weekend in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada.

Vallee, best known for directing films such as ''Dallas Buyers Club'' and ''Wild'', along with the HBO series ''Big Little Lies'', was 58 and the cause of his death has not yet been disclosed.

McConaughey, who won an Oscar for best actor for Vallee's 2013 directorial ''Dallas Buyers Club'', shared a brief statement on Twitter alongside a photo with the director.

''With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver — he didn’t romanticise life so much as he saw life romantic — from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye,'' McConaughey wrote.

''Dallas Buyers Club'' was a fact-based story of Ron Woodroof, who sold experimental drugs to AIDS patients.

The movie had also helped actor Jared Leto earn an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his turn as a trans woman, named Rayon.

Leto remembered Vallee as ''a filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life''.

Witherspoon, who worked with Vallee for the 2014 movie ''Wild'' and later for the HBO series ''Big Little Lies'', posted a tribute on Instagram.

''I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again,'' the actor said.

Her fellow cast members from ''Big Little Lies'' -- Kidman, Dern and Shailene Woodley -- also condoled Vallee's sudden death.

Kidman said she was ''shattered'' to learn about the filmmaker's demise.

''He was at the centre of my creative universe and I can’t overstate his significance to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me. ''I will always cherish those nights filming above the crashing waves of Big Sur... It doesn’t get better than that. I am forever grateful for my time shared with this extraordinary human,'' the actor posted along with a series of photos with Vallee.

Dern tweeted, ''Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken.'' Woodley said she was in ''complete and utter shock''.

''I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure … one for the books. One I can’t wait to read & to watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though dude. It doesn’t make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it’s not real,'' she added.

Jake Gyllenhaal, who headlined Vallee's 2015 movie ''Demolition'', wrote on Instagram, ''You will be deeply missed, my friend.'' Fellow Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve shared a tribute on Instagram through his wife, filmmaker Tanya Lapointe, in French.

''How must I forget these lonesome tears in my eyes? As you told me before: go out there and shine, crazy diamond! I love you, my friend,'' the ''Dune'' director said.

In a statement, HBO described Vallee as a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth.

''He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his sons, Alex and Emile, his extended family, and his longtime producing partner, Nathan Ross,'' the statement from the premium television network read.

Besides sons Alex and Emile, Vallee is survived by siblings Marie-Josee Vallee, Stephane Tousignant and Gerald Vallee.

