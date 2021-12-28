Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes first pandemic-era movie to smash $1 billion milestone globally; 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58 and more

Sony's comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 10:41 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes first pandemic-era movie to smash $1 billion milestone globally; 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58 and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes first pandemic-era movie to smash $1 billion milestone globally

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" unwrapped the best Christmas gift of all, becoming the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office. Sony's comic-book epic has eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively.

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, a Canadian best known for directing the Oscar-nominated film "Dallas Buyers Club" and Emmy-winning HBO series "Big Little Lies," died suddenly at his cabin outside Quebec City. He was 58. Vallée's demise was reported on Sunday by the entertainment website Deadline and confirmed on Twitter by his representative Bumble Ward.

'Harry Potter' cast recalls first kisses, horrible haircuts in reunion special

Daniel Radcliffe remembers the embarrassing haircuts, Emma Watson found meeting up with her "Harry Potter" cast mates "an unexpected joy," and director Christopher Columbus recalls the sets for the movies as "the greatest playground in the world." Many of the cast of the "Harry Potter" film franchise reunited for a 20th anniversary TV special, called "Return to Hogwarts," to be broadcast on Jan. 1 on HBO Max.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021