Actor Lee Jung-jae updates charming selfie with BTS' V

Actor Lee Jung-jae met with BTS group member V.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 28-12-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 11:00 IST
Actor Lee Jung-jae updates charming selfie with BTS' V
Actor Lee Jung-jae met with BTS group member V. Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], December 28 (ANI/Global Economic): Actor Lee Jung-jae met with BTS group member V. On the 27th, Lee Jung-jae uploaded a photo on his Instagram.

It is a selfie he took with BTS' V. In the photo, the two V pose V sign together with dazzling smiles on their faces. Lee Jung-jae is currently gaining high attention from global fans for Netflix series' Squid Game.' He has been also nominated for the 'Best Actor of the TV Drama Series' category at the U.S. Golden Glove Awards to be held on January 9 (local time).

Recently, BTS held the in-person concert 'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage' at SoFi Stadium in LA. (ANI/Global Economic)

