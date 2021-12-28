Left Menu

Tania Shroff shares adorable selfies to mark boyfriend Ahan Shetty's birthday

As actor Ahan Shetty turned a year older on Tuesday, his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff shared some adorable pictures on social media to mark his special day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 11:52 IST
Tania Shroff shares adorable selfies to mark boyfriend Ahan Shetty's birthday
Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As actor Ahan Shetty turned a year older on Tuesday, his long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff shared some adorable pictures on social media to mark his special day. Taking to her Instagram Story, Tania posted pictures of them laughing, hugging, kissing and making goofy faces.

Sharing a beautiful picture of them together, she wrote, "Happy Birthday," adding a heart emoticon. While in one picture they look breezy on a boat, in another they are clad in cosy jackets in the cold weather.

Previously, Ahan's father Suniel Shetty along with his sister Athiya Shetty also shared love-filled birthday greetings through their respective social media handles. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ahan recently marked his Bollywood debut this year with 'Tadap', starring opposite actor Tara Sutaria. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021