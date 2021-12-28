Trailer of 'Human' sheds light on dark world of medical trials

Giving a sneak peek into the dark world of human medical trials, the makers of 'Human' unveiled the intriguing trailer of the upcoming medical thriller on Tuesday. The suspense thriller, 'Human', based on the dark world of human drug trials in India, unravels unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and their effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manipulation.

The fictional series enunciates the collateral damage due to fast-tracked drug trials for financial gains in a gripping tale that involves innocent lives lost to greed. Touching compelling themes like the value of human life, medical malpractice, class divide and ramifications of a fast-paced medical science; 'Human' brings forth the greed to make money in a compelling tale of power struggles, secretive pasts, trauma and murders. The two-minute trailer shows a pharma giant using India's lax clinical trial rules to fast track the development of a new drug, despite lethal side effects. Meanwhile, 35-year-old Dr Saira Sabharwal lands a dream job in Bhopal's premier hospital under the mentorship of the iconic 45-year-old Dr Gauri Nath. Saira grows under Gauri's tutelage and as the two women start to form a deep bond over their commitment to the medical cause. However, a shocking discovery throws their life into chaos as their story becomes intertwined with that of a young migrant worker, Mangu (20 years), who is all set to wreak havoc on the medical system.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee. Vipul, who has also served as a producer of the series, said, "Human delves into the complexities of human nature with a backdrop of the medical world. It explores the dark and twisted world of unethical human trials in a provocative yet real and gritty manner. It showcases aspects of the unknown medical world laden with suspense at every turn."

Sharing his experience of working on the script of Human, writer and director, Mozez also said, "Human is a series that deals with a very unique take on life and death. It questions the value of human life and the extent to human beings will go running away from their grief, guilt and shame. The repercussions of this can have extreme effects on the lives of the people involved, creating escalating drama and conflict between all of them and allowing the narrative to be truly explosive, especially when you throw in the barriers of class into the mix." He added, "This was an intense project for me as it has several elements that resonated with me. On a personal level and therefore I was constantly inspired and determined to give my best. I'm proud of what we have delivered."

The series boasts of a stellar cast headlined by National award-winning actor Shefali Shah and versatile actor Kirti Kulhari along with Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe amongst others. Shefali, who plays the lead character of Dr Gauri Nath in the series said, "Human as a series is extremely relevant and relatable in today's time. When I read the script, I couldn't help but imagine our current scenario, a world of hospitals and vaccine trials. It makes one question humanity and everything that transpires to keep it intact. Gauri Nath is someone you rarely come across. It's one of the most complicated characters I've ever played, and completely out of my comfort zone. She is unpredictable and indecipherable. Human is Pandora's box of emotions, actions and consequences. And you'd never know what hit you from the dark depths of its complexities."

Kriti who plays Dr Saira Sabarwal in the series also shared her experience about the series and said, "It's the first time that I am playing a doctor on screen, a world that I am not completely unfamiliar with as my sister and brother in law are doctors. I did get a lot of insight by speaking to both of them and other doctors." "Human is such a layered and complex story, it immediately pulled me towards it. Also, the fact that Shefali Shah would be a part of the same show with me really excited me. I also met a psychologist to discuss some aspects of my character. I basically got into the mindsets and world of the doctors, speaking to various people and understanding various aspects of how they function in the workspace and outside of it," she added.

The forthcoming medical thriller drama is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14, 2022. It will also be available on Hulu. (ANI)

