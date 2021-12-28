Left Menu

Biopic on Bollywood's first superstar Rajesh Khanna announced on eve of his birth anniversary

On the eve of superstar Rajesh Khanna's 79th birth anniversary on Tuesday, producer Nikhil Dwivedi announced a biopic on the iconic star, for whom the term 'superstar' was originally coined.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 14:36 IST
Biopic on Bollywood's first superstar Rajesh Khanna announced on eve of his birth anniversary
Late superstar Rajesh Khanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of superstar Rajesh Khanna's 79th birth anniversary on Tuesday, producer Nikhil Dwivedi announced a biopic on the iconic star, for whom the term 'superstar' was originally coined. The film will be based on Gautam Chintamani's bestseller, 'Dark Star: The Loneliness Of Being Rajesh Khanna'.

Talking about the project, Nikhil Dwivedi said, "Yes, I've acquired the rights to Gautam Chintamani's book, Dark Star, and I'm in talks with Farah Khan to make the film. That's all I can say for now. As and when any major development happens, I'll be happy to share because I'm really very excited about bringing Rajesh Khanna's story to the big screen." Farah Khan, who may helm this film, said, "Yes I have read Gautam's book and it's very fascinating. It's definitely an exciting story. We are in a conversation over this but I cannot comment more."

Rajesh Khanna, with his impeccable journey in the film industry, had delivered 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71, which included 15 consecutive solo super-hit films. Such was the craze about him that female fans reportedly wrote letters in blood to him, married his photographs and went into mourning when he tied the knot with Dimple Kapadia in March 1973.

'Kati Patang', 'Anand', 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Bawarchi' and 'Amar Prem' are some of his memorable films. Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012 due to cancer. He was posthumously awarded India's third highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan in 2013 for his work in the entertainment industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021