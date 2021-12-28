Left Menu

Netflix announces 'Don't Look Up' behind-the-scenes podcast series 'The Last Movie Ever Made'

Popular streaming giant Netflix has announced 'The Last Movie Ever Made', an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay's film 'Don't Look Up'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:36 IST
'The Last Movie Ever Made' podcast (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Popular streaming giant Netflix has announced 'The Last Movie Ever Made', an upcoming podcast series that will offer a behind-the-scenes look at writer-director Adam McKay's film 'Don't Look Up'. As per Variety, the podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on January 7, 2022.

Along with a glimpse into the film's production process and an argument regarding the story's parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast show will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Rob Morgan and Himesh Patel. "In early 2020, Adam McKay set out to make a comedy," reads the podcast's logline.

"It was meant to make fun of, and point to, the forces stopping us from saving ourselves from climate change. 2020, of course, had other plans. This is what happened when a cast and crew came together to make a disaster comedy, while living through a series of very uncomedic disasters," the podcast's logline further read. After a limited theatrical release that began on December 10, 'Don't Look Up' became available to stream on Netflix on December 24. The podcast series inspired by the movie will release on Spotify. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

