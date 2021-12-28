Release date of Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's 'Jersey' postponed due to rise in Omicron cases

Makers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Jersey' have decided to postpone the release of the film in the wake of rising Omicron cases in India. "In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey," the statement on behalf of the team 'Jersey' read.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' is a remake of actor Nani's movie by the same name. The film was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. However, the new date has not been announced yet. The decision comes after the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered to shut down the cinema halls, spas, and gyms in order to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

