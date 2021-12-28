Ranvir Shorey says son Haroon has tested positive for COVID-19
We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations.
Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said his son has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic.
The actor, who shares 10-year-old Haroon with former wife and actor Konkona Sensharma, tested positive for the virus when Shorey and their son took an RT-PCR test on their way back to the city from Goa.
''My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. ''We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India,'' he tweeted.
On Monday, Goa's COVID-19 tally reached 1,80,117 after 67 new cases were detected.
On the work front, Shorey was last seen on the SonyLIV series ''Tabbar''.
