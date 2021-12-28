Left Menu

Madonna calls out Tory Lanez for illegally using her song 'Into The Groove'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:51 IST
Madonna, Tory Lanez (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Music icon Madonna had called out rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly using one of her famous songs 'Into The Groove', without her permission. The 63-year-old singer called out the rapper on her Instagram handle, leaving a comment on one of his recent posts and claiming "illegal usage" of her song, 'Into The Groove'.

The song that has pushed Tory in trouble is his recent track 'Pluto's Last Comet', which he has been promoting on his social media. As per Madonna, the beginning instrumental -- is a rip-off of her earlier work.

However, it isn't clear if the 'Everybody' singer is preparing to take legal action. For the unversed, this isn't the first time that Tory has gotten himself into trouble. He was recently in the headlines due to his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

TMZ reported earlier that a cop took the stand earlier this month and claimed Tory shouted "Dance b**ch, dance!" while firing gunshots at the ground near Megan's feet, subsequently injuring her. A cast member on 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' claimed back in May that he needed medical attention after Tory allegedly attacked him at a nightclub. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

