Rumoured celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has headed out of Mumbai to ring into the New Year together.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 18:03 IST
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani head out of Mumbai to celebrate New Year together
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rumoured celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has headed out of Mumbai to ring into the New Year together. The pictures of the duo arriving at the airport in stylish avatars have been going rounds on the internet.

All set for the New Year 2022 vacay, Kiara arrived sporting a casual oversized sweater dress teamed up with uber-cool white boots. She complimented her look with a cool pair of large reflective sunglasses and a grey Christian Dior handbag. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen clad in a casual white t-shirt paired with an olive green denim-leather jacket and black jeans. The 36-year-old actor wore a cool pair of black shades and also carried a Gucci backpack.

The 'Shershaah' actors also waved at the paparazzi before walking inside the airport. As per several rumoured reports, the Kiara and Sidharth will be spending their New Year vacation in the Maldives just like the last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara would be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', and 'SVC 50'. On the other hand, Sidharth, who is still basking in the success of 'Shershaah', will next be seen in 'Mission Majnu', 'Yodha', and 'Thank God'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

