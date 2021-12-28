Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan tests positive for Omicron

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2021 18:17 IST
Indian-American filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus. The director, who is based out of the US, is best known for his 2009 Tamil feature ''Achchamundu! Achchamundu!'' and Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam political satire ''Peruchazhi'' (2014). He has also produced a Tamil romantic-comedy film ''Kalyana Samayal Saadham'' in 2013.

In a Facebook post, Vaidyanathan revealed he has contracted the Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus and said he is doing well. ''I have a new visitor at home and I think his name is Omicron. He has been kind and not demanding much as of now. People who stayed in touch with me thru WhatsApp, Messenger and other social media....Relax..God bless everyone (sic)'' he wrote. The director further shared his recent travel history, adding he may have been infected by the virus in the US. ''I went to Khumb Mela, Did shoot for 28 days with 160 people on sets....went to Varanasi and Bodh Gaya....but once I came to US, I tested positive. Covid is like a masala film - No logic!'' he quipped.

