Sudhanshu Rai's 'Detective Boomrah' to release in January

Actor-filmmaker Sudhanshu Rai's thriller series ''Detective Boomrah'' is set to be released on January 21, 2022.

The Saints Art-backed series will consist of different cases, the first one being ''The Missing Man'', which will premiere next month. ''Detective Boomrah'' will feature Sudhanshu Rai playing the titular part, while the role of his partner Sam will be essayed by actor Raghav Jhingran.

According to the makers, the first case of the series is about a man, who jumped from the terrace of a heritage hotel, but vanished in thin air. ''After other sleuths fail to find his whereabouts, Detective Boomrah and his partner Sam begin their chase to unravel the mystery,'' a note from the producers read.

Sudhanshu Rai, who has also directed the series, said the character of Detective Boomrah, unlike other iconic detective roles, is not bound by ''geographical, celestial or reality constraints''.

''Rather, he sees beyond what others even fail to notice. The content and concept is not something seen on Indian screens before. We are confident of meeting the expectations of the audience and fans with the efforts that we have put in,'' he said in a statement.

Puneet Sharma, director at Saints Art, said Detective Boomrah as a fictional character fills the gap of ''contemporary detectives in literary or motion arts''. ''Almost all the characters we see are classical, made to fit into the contemporary, but it is for the first time that the audience would get acquainted with a detective that is modern and a kind of content that is extremely intriguing and entertaining at the same time,'' Sharma said.

The story of ''Detective Boomrah'' is penned by Sudhanshu Rai and Sharma. Anant Rai is attached as the co-director and creative producer of the series.

The series also stars Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, Priyanka Sarkar, Akhlaq Ahmad Azad, Manisha Sharma and Garima Rai.

