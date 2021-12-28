Left Menu

Magic Johnson won't be 'looking forward' to HBO's Lakers series

American former professional basketball player Magic Johnson has said he's "not looking forward" to upcoming HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers' 1980s glory years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:54 IST
Magic Johnson won't be 'looking forward' to HBO's Lakers series
Magic Johnson (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American former professional basketball player Magic Johnson has said he's "not looking forward" to upcoming HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers' 1980s glory years. The legendary point guard chatted with a TMZ reporter during an interview published on Monday, and Magic was asked whether he is looking forward to 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty'.

The upcoming scripted series will debut in March from showrunner Max Borenstein and director and executive producer Adam McKay, focusing on the NBA squad's successful 'Showtime' era. Magic shared that he wasn't excited about it, and he went on to explain that both he and Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss are working on their own shows. He said, "We got different shows coming out. I got one. Then, Jeanie Buss got one on Showtime coming out. Those are the ones [I'm] looking forward to, OK?"

On being asked if the HBO series does not have Magic's blessing, the star replied, "Well, like I said, I'm not looking forward to it. I'm gonna leave it at that." Then, Magic was asked if he's planning to watch, and he gave an emphatic no. As Magic teased, Buss and Antoine Fuqua are executive producing an untitled Hulu docuseries about the team. She is also behind a Lakers-inspired comedy series that earned a straight-to-series order from Netflix.

While the Lakers organization is not participating in 'Winning Time', based on Jeff Pearlman's book 'Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s', the show does include a slew of high-profile names. Newcomer Quincy Isaiah is portraying Magic, and other cast members include John C. Reilly as then-owner Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as general manager Jerry West and Adrien Brody as coach Pat Riley. Hadley Robinson plays Jeanie.

'Winning Time' was initially set up at Gary Sanchez Productions, the company McKay founded with Will Ferrell. The pair dissolved the shingle in 2019, and Ferrell was reportedly upset to learn third hand that Reilly, and not Ferrell, was cast as Jerry Buss after Michael Shannon dropped out. McKay had told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published earlier this month, "I wish I had talked to him about it out of respect, but we were both focused on our new companies, and life just took over." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021