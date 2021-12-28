Maha Legislative Council adjourned sine die; term of six members ends

The Maharashtra Legislative Council was on Tuesday adjourned sine die as the winter session of the legislature ended.

The Council functioned for five days.

Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar adjourned the house sine die, and announced that the budget session will start in Nagpur on February 28. The term of six members of the council also came to an end. These members are: Ramdas Kadam, Gopikishan Bajoria, Bhai Jagtap, Arunkaka Jagtap, Girish Vyas and Prashant Paricharak.

