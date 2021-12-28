Left Menu

2021 has been a very busy year for all the right reasons: Vijay Varma

As the year draws to a close, actor Vijay Varma took a look back at 2021 with a smile.

Updated: 28-12-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:28 IST
Vijay Varma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As the year draws to a close, actor Vijay Varma took a look back at 2021 with a smile. "2021 has been a very busy year for all the right reasons and I am extremely grateful for it. From project signings to shoots, to a release as well as a first of its kind nomination, I really saw a lot of good things happen this year. The shooting schedule in Varanasi, Mumbai and Rajasthan were all so special and fun especially because I was working with extremely talented people around me like Alia, Reema Kagti, Gulshan, Sonakshi, Sumit Saxena and everyone," he shared.

In 2022, Vijay has four projects lined up for release. "I am really looking forward to 2022 where I have about 4 projects lined up for release and I just hope the audience will enjoy all this new work as much as much as they have before," he added.

Vijay's upcoming projects include 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt, 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha, 'Hurdang' with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal along with Sumit Saxena's untitled next. (ANI)

