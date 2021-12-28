Budget session of Maharashtra legislature to be held in Nagpur from Feb 28
The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was prorogued on Tuesday at the end of the five-day winter session of the state legislature here.
The Budget session will be held in Nagpur, the second capital of the state, from February 28, Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal announced.
He read out the prorogation order of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.
Traditionally, the winter session is held in Nagpur, but it was held in Mumbai in 2020 and again this year citing the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI MR KRK KRK
