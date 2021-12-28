Left Menu

Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson to star in action-comedy 'Last Looks' set for February release

An action-comedy titled 'Last Looks' starring actors Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson has been slated for a February release in theatres and on VOD.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:43 IST
Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson to star in action-comedy 'Last Looks' set for February release
Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An action-comedy titled 'Last Looks' starring actors Charlie Hunnam and Mel Gibson has been slated for a February release in theatres and on VOD. According to Deadline, the project was originally named 'Waldo' after the lead character in Howard Michael Gould's LA detective novel series on which the film is based.

Morena Baccarin, Rupert Friend, Dominic Monaghan, Lucy Fry and Cliff 'Method Man' Smith also star in the movie, directed by Tim Kirkby. RLJE Films has acquired the North American rights for the project. Adapted by Gould and named after the first book in his three-book series, 'Last Looks' introduces to the big screen Charlie Waldo (Hunnam), an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods.

Alistair Pinch (Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show. When Pinch's wife is found dead, he is the prime suspect and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and preschool teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch's name, or confirming his guilt.

As per Deadline, the film, from Romulus Entertainment, was produced by Brad Feinstein, Andrew Lazar, Steven Shainberg and Christina Weiss Lurie. RLJE Films' Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward negotiated the deal with Romulus' Feinstein on behalf of the filmmakers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021