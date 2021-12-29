Rhea Kapoor, husband Karan Boolani test positive for COVID-19

Producer Rhea Kapoor on Wednesday said she and her filmmaker husband Karan Boolani have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under isolation.

Rhea, the daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, took to Instagram and wrote that she contracted the virus despite being extremely careful.

There are reports that Rhea's cousins -- actor Arjun Kapoor and Anshula -- have also tested positive for COVID-19. But there has been no confirmation at the moment.

Rhea, who is in her 30s, said she and her husband are taking prescribed medications and wondered how their private health could be anyone's source for gossip.

''Yes I'm positive for covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. ''This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions,'' Rhea wrote.

The producer wrote that except for chocolate, everything tastes ''bad'' and her head hurts. But she assured that they would be ''fine in no time''. ''For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking we love you,'' she added.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from the cases the city was recording previously. With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,73,298, while the death toll increased to 16,374.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)