Rhea Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, isolating with husband Karan Boolani

Actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19. Rhea confirmed the news on her Instagram Story after several reports about her diagnosis surfaced on the internet.

"Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird," Rhea confirmed in a statement posted on her IG Story. She further noted, "My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you."

Rhea recently hosted a Christmas party with Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra, among others attending it. She also hosted a dinner for friends - actor Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Kareena and Amrita were both diagnosed with the virus earlier this month. A day before Christmas, both of them confirmed that they have recovered from the virus. (ANI)

