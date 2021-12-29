Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who battled COVID-19 in September 2020, has reportedly contracted the deadly virus again.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:02 IST
Arjun Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who battled COVID-19 in September 2020, has reportedly contracted the deadly virus again. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, sealed Arjun's Mumbai residence after he tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the sanitisation work of his building is under process. However, Arjun has not issued any statement regarding his diagnosis yet.

Earlier in the day, Arjun's cousin Rhea Kapoor shared that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rhea wrote, "Yes I am positive for COVID in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should only be for the government and medical bodies so that they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird."

According to reports, Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor, who turned a year older today, has also contracted the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

