I was teased as kid for having ears like Captain Spock: Abhay Deol

Actor Abhay Deol has shaved his head. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of his new look.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 17:32 IST
Abhay Deol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
However, it was his ears that grabbed netizens' attention more than his shaved head, courtesy his caption. In the post, he opened up about being teased for having ears like 'Star Trek' fame fictional character Mr. Spock.

"I was teased as a kid for having ears like Captain Spock. My family said it was because I was pulled by them often for being naughty. I believe it's because I was actually born on the planet Vulcan," he wrote. Abhay's caption has left fans in splits.

"Hahahaha. They do look like Spock's iconic ears," a social media user commented. "The ears look so cute," another one wrote.

On the work front, Abhay recently shared screen space with his nephew Karan Deol in 'Velle'.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

