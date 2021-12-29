Left Menu

Salman Khan drives auto-rickshaw on streets of Maharashtra's Panvel

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan never leaves a chance to impress his fans. A video of 'Dabangg' star driving an auto-rickshaw around Panvel has been doing the rounds on the internet.

29-12-2021
Salman's unexpected act has caught netizens' attention. Reacting to the clip, a social media user commented, "Hahaha Sallu bhai rocks."

"He's such a down to earth person," another one wrote. Salman recently celebrated his 56th birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. A day before his birthday, he got bit by a non-venomous snake thrice. (ANI)

