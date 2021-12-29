Left Menu

Mumbai: Priest sentenced to imprisonment for life for sexually assaulting minor in church

A special court on Wednesday sentenced a priest to imprisonment for life for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a church in suburban Dadar here in 2015.Special judge Seema Jadhav found the accused Father Johnson Lawrence guilty of offences under relevant provisions of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences POCSO Act.According to the prosecution, the minor victim had been assaulted twice by the priest between August and November 2015.The victim, in his statement to police, had said that he had gone to the church in Shivaji Nagar area of Dadar with his brother on November 27, 2015.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:03 IST
Mumbai: Priest sentenced to imprisonment for life for sexually assaulting minor in church
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court on Wednesday sentenced a priest to imprisonment for life for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a church in suburban Dadar here in 2015.

Special judge Seema Jadhav found the accused Father Johnson Lawrence guilty of offences under relevant provisions of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the prosecution, the minor victim had been assaulted twice by the priest between August and November 2015.

The victim, in his statement to police, had said that he had gone to the church in Shivaji Nagar area of Dadar with his brother on November 27, 2015. After the prayer, the accused called the boy inside to keep a box and then closed the door from inside and sexually assaulted him, the victim informed the police.

The boy also alleged that the priest had committed a similar act a few months earlier. The victim had given a similar statement before a magistrate as well. At least nine witnesses were examined during the course of trial, special public prosecutor Veena Shelar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021