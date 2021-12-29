Left Menu

From battling health issues to garnering praises for her stellar performance in 'Aarya 2' and separating from Rohman Shawl, actor Sushmita Sen has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in her life in 2021.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:19 IST
2021 has been a gratifying year: Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
From battling health issues to garnering praises for her stellar performance in 'Aarya 2' and separating from Rohman Shawl, actor Sushmita Sen has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in her life in 2021. As the year is coming to an end, actor Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a note filled with gratitude.

"A girl loves compliments!!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those! Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!!! 2021 has been a gratifying year...with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life). As we near the end of this year...I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude...for all the goodness that has touched my life," she wrote. Sushmita also thanked fans for supporting her through her thick and thin.

"YOU are a BIG part of it! I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022...A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive...hopeful & happy!!!#itsallhappening for you & not to you," she concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

