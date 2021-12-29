Left Menu

I am tired of being brave: Soni Razdan on spike in COVID-19 cases

It's been almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic began and there seems no end to it as yet with cases rising again. Like others, veteran star Soni Razdan is also waiting for COVID-19 to end.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:45 IST
Soni Razdan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's been almost two years since the coronavirus pandemic began and there seems no end to it as yet with cases rising again. Like others, veteran star Soni Razdan is also waiting for COVID-19 to end. Expressing her views on the current health scare, Razdan tweeted, "In other news ... I'm so fed up of not being able to see anyone's face properly and not recognising people. Apart from all the other stuff relating to the horrid C."

She also stated that she has become tired of being brave. "I'm tired of being brave...but...I'm grateful I'm alive and well and now it's time to shut up. So..end of rant," Razdan added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 781 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country. Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (283), followed by Maharashtra (167), Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), Telangana (62), Rajasthan (46), Karnataka (34), Tamil Nadu (34), Haryana (12), West Bengal (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Odisha (8), Andhra Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (4), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Goa (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1) and Manipur (1). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

