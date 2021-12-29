Left Menu

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares picture of her late father, father-in-law

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lost her father-in-law Shrawan Sahni a few days ago, took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday to share a throwback picture featuring the latter with late star Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lost her father-in-law Shrawan Sahni a few days ago, took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday to share a throwback picture featuring the latter with late star Rishi Kapoor. In the image, Riddhima's father Rishi Kapoor can be seen sharing smiles with Shrawan Sahni.

For the unversed, Shrawan Sahni, father of renowned businessman Bharat Sahni, breathed his last on December 27. Bharat also paid homage to his father with an emotional post on his Instagram handle.

"My dad my hero.....Love you always and forever," he wrote, adding his childhood image with his father. Last year, Riddhima had lost her father Rishi Kapoor to cancer. The 'Bobby' actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

