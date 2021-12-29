Left Menu

Here's how Kriti Kharbanda wished her beau Pulkit Samrat on birthday

Actor Pulkit Samrat has turned a year older on Wednesday. Making his day special, his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda penned a heartfelt post for him on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:45 IST

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Pulkit Samrat has turned a year older on Wednesday. Making his day special, his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda penned a heartfelt post for him on social media. "Heya handsome! I'm grateful for you. I really am. Today and everyday. I wish you nothing but the best in everything you do. To love, peace of mind, prosperity and happiness! I love you babe. Happy birthday," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the birthday note, Kriti shared an adorable picture with Pulkit. In the image, the two can be seen making funny facial expressions. Kriti and Pulkit, who starred together in 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Pagalpanti' and 'Taish', have been dating for a while now. The couple also spent the lockdown together and have been sharing loved-up pictures with each other on their social media handles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

