First look of Mohanlal from 'Bro Daddy' unveiled

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, on Wednesday, treated fans with his first look from his film 'Bro Daddy'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:50 IST
Mohanlal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, on Wednesday, treated fans with his first look from his film 'Bro Daddy'. The poster features decked-up Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran standing on the staircase.

Sharing the poster, Mohanlal wrote, "Here is the official first look poster of #BroDaddy #ComingSoon." Mohanlal's look has received huge praises from the netizens.

"Killer look," a fan commented. "Super hot. Love this look," another one wrote.

'Bro Daddy' is Prithviraj Sukumaran's second directorial. The movie will be out on Disney+Hotstar. Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir are also a part of 'Bro Daddy'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

