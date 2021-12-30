Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially finalized their divorce, more than 10 years after proceedings began. Kennedy, filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger ended his term as California Governor and admitted fathering a child with the couple's housekeeper some 14 years previously. Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 and had four children together
- Country:
- United States
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have officially finalized their divorce, more than 10 years after proceedings began. Court documents filed on Tuesday showed that a final settlement had been reached between the "Terminator" star and the U.S. journalist, formally ending their 35 year marriage.
The terms of the divorce settlement were not made public. Shriver, the niece of slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy, filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger ended his term as California Governor and admitted fathering a child with the couple's housekeeper some 14 years previously.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver married in 1986 and had four children together
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- U.S.
- John F. Kennedy
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Maria Shriver
ALSO READ
U.S. official voices concern over Guatemala, Salvadoran gang deal
U.S. Senate approves boosting debt limit to $31.4 trillion, sends to House
China targeted Taipei's allies while U.S. hosted democracy summit -Taiwan foreign minister
U.S. cybersecurity officials see mainly low-impact attacks from logging flaw, so far
U.S. House passes measure clamping down on products from China's Xinjiang