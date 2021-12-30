Left Menu

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films such as Hum, Khuda Gawah and Aankhen, on Thursday said she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. day4, the actor, who was the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID-19 vaccine, wrote. Lots of love Getvaccinated maskon staysafe, she said.Back in India, especially Maharashtra, the cases of COVID-19 are rising once again.

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films such as ''Hum'', ''Khuda Gawah'' and ''Aankhen'', on Thursday said she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the 1990s popular star shared that she had tested four days ago. ''COVID POSITIVE!!! #day4,'' the actor, who was the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID-19 vaccine, wrote. Shirodkar, who stays in Dubai with her family, had received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine in January this year.

''Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules… your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love #Getvaccinated #maskon #staysafe,” she said.

Back in India, especially Maharashtra, the cases of COVID-19 are rising once again. The state on Wednesday recorded a spurt in new COVID-19 cases at 3,900, including 85 of Omicron, according to the state health department.

