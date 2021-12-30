Unvaccinated Joe Rogan reschedules Vancouver show due to Covid vaccine mandates

Left Menu

Popular comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has rescheduled his sold-out Vancouver show because of Covid vaccine mandates in Canada.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 09:54 IST
Popular comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has rescheduled his sold-out Vancouver show because of Covid vaccine mandates in Canada. As per Deadline, Rogan has rescheduled the April 20 show for October 24.

In an episode of his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience', Rogan speculated that the April 20 show was likely to be cancelled because of proof of vaccination requirements in British Columbia. The Canadian province requires proof of vaccination for some travel and for access to some events, services and businesses, including Rogers Arena, where Rogan's show was set to take place. "I should probably say this because I haven't yet. My 4/20 show that's sold out in Vancouver -- I don't think that's happening," Rogan said.

"I don't think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated. I'm not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies, it doesn't make any sense," he added. It's no secret that the longtime UFC commentator is an outspoken opponent of Covid vaccine mandates. In September, Rogan announced via Instagram that he had tested positive for Covid and that he "immediately threw the kitchen sink at it."

Rogan's COVID positive diagnosis came months after he dismissed to some extent the usefulness of the vaccine on his podcast. "I'm not an anti-vax person. In fact, I said I believe they're safe and I encourage many people to take 'em. I just said, I don't think that if you're a young, healthy person, that you need it," he had said.

Rogan revealed on his Facebook page that previously purchased tickets for the show will be honoured. Anyone requesting a refund should contact the point of purchase. (ANI)

