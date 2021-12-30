UK magazine NME commends aespa, 'Unreal 2021'

eoul [South Korea], December 30 (ANI/Global Economic): SM Entertainment's K-pop group 'aespa' was praised by British pop music magazine NME. NME posted an article titled 'aespa reflect on their "unreal" 2021,' on its website on the 28th (local time).

NME said, "The K-pop sensations look back at a successful year, with two hit singles, a hit mini-album and accolades aplenty." It also praised aepas' activities this year, saying, "As a new group of SM Entertainment, which has footsteps of powerhouses like S.E.S, BoA, Red Velvet, Girls' Generation and f(x), this fairly new quartet have gigantic shoes to fill. However, aespa have taken the industry by storm with hits, achievements and awards aplenty in a little over a year." It also said, "From winning Record Of The Year at the Melon Music Awards with their hit single 'Next Level' to being the global ambassadors for Givenchy, this girl group comprising Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ningning have made their mark and are not backing down anytime soon.

aespa have just barely entered their second year since their debut, and they have already raised their status high, but they certainly aren't afraid of." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)